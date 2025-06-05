ONE football season has finished and there is another on the horizon already with the SW Peninsula League drawing the first round of the Walter C Parson Cup at the beginning of the month.
At the league’s AGM on Monday, June 2, 32 teams came out of the hat and learned their early-campaign fate.
Newton Abbot Spurs will welcome Crediton United to The Rec whilst Teignmouth AFC and Bovey Tracey AFC head for Torrington AFC and Camelford AFC week-ending October 12.
Spurs’ upcoming clash with Crediton is a fascinating one as the pair crossed paths in the tournament last year. After 120 minutes without a goal, a penalty shootout ensued and Spurs fell five to four.
Crediton went on to lose to Cullompton Rangers in one semi-final with Honiton Town and Penzance going at it in the other, the latter winning on penalties. Penalties were on the menu once again and Penzance prevailed again, beating Cully 8-7 to get their hands on the silverware.
Okehampton Argyle were also in the final eight before they were knocked out by Cullompton- they have a visit to Bude Town to contend with in a few months.
South Hams-based Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police have been drawn away at Ilminster Town with Cully versus Honiton Town and Truro City vs defending champions Penzance two other ties to keep an eye on.
Ilfracombe Town, who were relegated out of the Western League last season after finishing 19th, host Dobwalls AFC in the WCP Cup first-round.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.