HATHERLEIGH shunted Barton towards the relegation precipice by handing them a 210-run hiding.
Barton’s only win all season came against Hatherleigh back in May so the latter had a point to prove.
But with the Torquay side fielding a depleted side showing eight changes from the one beaten at Plympton last time out, it would be a hard-hearted cricket lover that did not have some sympathy for them.
Barton are not mathematically relegated yet, but a loss to fellow strugglers Bridestowe & Belstone this Saturday should confirm what all at Cricketfield Road have expected for a while.
Ryan Davies (68) and Emmerson Wood (76) were Hatherleigh’s leading run getters on a busy day for the scorers.
Skipper Rob Cockwill (26) and Shrey Ghosh (35) made early runs before Davies, Wood and Rob Fishleigh (31) advanced towards a total of 310 for nine.
Nick Watkin, Barton’s acting captain, had four Hatherleigh wickets for 43 runs. Harry Shelton – a next generation one to watch – took three for 52.
Barton were all out for 100 in reply with Greg Shelton (28) top of the run-scoring list. Further down were Matt Lipton (20) and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (20).
Sean Letheren (2-24) and Ruben Forrester (3-52) worked through the upper echelons. Wood (5-13) dealt with the rest.
For Hatherleigh, third in the table, it was another win towards their promotion push.
Skipper Cockwill said it was ‘another solid performance from start to finish’ and a testimony to staying focus.
“We showed a great attitude and application with the bat as it would have been easy to take our eye off the ball and gift Barton wickets,” said Cockwill.
“Barton bowled well in patches, but we knew if we batted our overs we would get a total our bowlers could defend.
“Sean Letheren and Ruben Forrester did the major damage early on, allowing Mr Wood to clean up the tail.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.