WHITCHURCH Wayfarers relegation woes show no signs of letting up following their latest defeat, a 10-run loss at the hands of Stokeinteignhead.
This result leaves the Wayfarers in ninth in E Division West, fives point ahead of Dartington & Totnes but 27 adrift of Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI.
There were half-centuries from Andrew Thornton-Clarke (56) and S K Kuriakose (61) in Stoke’s total of 249 for seven. Joseph Liyo (34) and Chacko John (29no) chipped in.
Best of the nine-over bowlers for Whitchurch with two for 30 was Darren Sambells.
Nigel Barriball struck an unbeaten 101 for Whitchurch, who came up short on 239 for eight.
Barriball and Jack Mackenzie (54) had Stoke worried during a stand of 142 that took the reply to 212 for six.
Twenty-seven to win from the last two overs was just a few too many for the Wayfarers.
Meanwhile, in the D Division, Yelverton’s relegation fears grew following a six-wicket defeat in the basement battle with Torquay & Kingskerswell at Langton Park.
Victory would have hoisted Yelverton ahead of Torquay & Kingskerswell and clear of the drop spots. Instead, they are looking over their shoulders at ninth-placed Barton 2nd XI, who are just four points further back. The pair clash on the final day of the season.
Fred Smale (68) got Yelverton going again after the departure of David Ackford (37) to get them up to 155 for eight.
Yelverton got little or no change our of T&K spinners Towkir Chowdhury (3-15) or Tobias Delahunty (1-21).
Other than losing opener Vivek Kuklarni sooner rather than later, knocking off the runs was a straightforward task for T&K.
Delanhunty (23) and Tom Lillywhite (34) laid the foundations, which were built on by veteran Mike Pugh (56no) and Mustavi Emdad (20no) to clinch it with an over to go.
Josh Stevenson (3-26) was easily the most prominent of the Yelverton bowlers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.