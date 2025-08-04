PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley says he’s hopeful of adding three new faces to his squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.
Cleverley has made no secret of his desire to bring a new number nine to Home Park. The Devon club saw Ryan Hardie, Mustpha Bundu and Callum Wright all depart during the close season – and although Bim Pepple and Owen Oseni have been brought in – the need for an out-and-out frontman remains his key priority.
A new centre-back has also become another pressing matter, particularly in the wake of a knee injury to Julio Pleguezuelo, who is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks at least.
“There will be a centre-back, a striker and then potentially we will highlight somewhere else, or somewhere might highlight itself in the next few games where the third one needs to be,” said Cleverley.
“In terms of our depth, a little bit of quality and certainly in numbers, we are two or three short right now.”
Argyle have been linked with various names in recent days, but Cleverley acknowledged that getting deals over the line needs an alignment between both clubs.
“You need two to tango for a deal,” he added. “The reasons why it’s not coming off are not financial. The clubs seem to be 99 per cent there and then you take a backwards step, but that’s all part of negotiating. I’m not too involved in that one and for everyone’s sake we hope it is sooner rather than later.”
Argyle are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Bolton Wanderers, who are managed by former Pilgrims boss, Steven Schumacher.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.