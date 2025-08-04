Talented 14-year-old Callum Davies from Lifton swam for glory in the Welsh National Championships this week.
Callum who attends Launceston College, won four national titles in distance events 400IM, 400Free, 800Free and 1500Free to take this quite amazing achievement. He also won the 200 backstroke title.
Callum, who represents the Okehampton Otters swimming club and coached by Matthew Henry, trains six days a week and competes in the south west region and nationally.
A truly inspirational young man with huge potential in the sport of competitive swimming. Callum's parents Brian and Diona said: "That moment he won the fourth distance title was a life memory we will never forget.
“His dedication, desire and hard work paid off, it was incredible to watch'. In all, Callum won 5 gold medals and 1 bronze medal in Swansea.”
As the swimming season draws to a close Callum continues to dream big and looks forward to the new season from September.
