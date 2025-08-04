TAVISTOCK AFC put in a five-star performance for their first game of the new season to advance in the FA Cup.
The Lambs welcomed AFC ST Austell to Langsford Park but that welcome didn’t last long, Jack Crago smacking the post after just a few minutes.
Crago was then the man to give the home side the lead and they headed in at half-time one goal to the good.
After the break, the floodgates opened, Joel Jackson and former Buckland Athletic man Ben Fowles scoring in quick succession to put the game beyond their Cornish visitors. Crago and Fowles struck again in the final stages to cap off the game, taking the scoreline to 5-0.
St Austell’s misery continues, having lost their first two Western League games both 7-0.
Tavi meanwhile put their name in the hat and will head to Barnstaple Town on Saturday, August 16 in the first preliminary round.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.