UMASHANKAR Gangatkar shone with bat and ball as Plympton 2nd XI steamed to a 72-run win over visiting Tavistock 2nd XI.
Gangatkar’s first impact on the game was to score 113 from 70 deliveries – 13 fours, six sixes – in Plympton’s total of 268 all out. A stand of 96 with Jack Martin (37) was a highlight.
Billy Pitman (25) and Vince Davies (31) kept the scoreboard ticking round.
Tavvy bowlers Marc Lewis (3-40) and Jon Proctor (3-39) booked respectable figures. Will Chappell (2-32) was not far behind.
Gangatkar’s next intervention was to cut down Tavistock’s top order with a three-wicket burst of spin bowling that left them 89 for four.
Although veteran opener Steve Luffman got his head down to make 89 in nearly three hours at the crease, a next best of 21 by Wayne Downham meant there was little prospect of a chase.
Jack Sellick (2-40) and Joe Coppola (2-27) administered the last rites as Tavistock were packed off for 196.
