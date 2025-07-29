HATHERLEIGH walloped Kilmington by 93 runs to leapfrog Thorverton into second place in the Tolchards DCL A Division table.
While Thorverton were only making 182 all out against Bovey Tracey, who went on to win by seven wickets, the Hatherleigh batters were piling up 295 for seven against Kilmington.
Paul Heard then followed his six-wicket haul against Cullompton seven days earlier with five more as Kilmington were hustled out for 202.
Long-time leaders Tavistock (220pts) are unlikely to be caught at the top. But there is a right old tussle behind them where Hatherleigh (193), Thorverton (182) and Bovey Tracey (172) are all in the running.
Ryan Davies and Shrey Ghosh were jointly men of the moment for Hatherleigh as the runs stacked up. They got together at 47 for two and put on 204 for the third wicket!
Davies (pictured by D T Sports Photography) was on 107 when he jabbed a return catch back to Kilmington bowler Oli Reed (2-60).
Ghosh departed eight runs later for 93 when Rob Crabb had him caught by Josh Cann.
Ben Fuzzard, who had already accounted for both Hatherleigh openers, returned for a second spell to take two more wickets for match figures of four for 37.
Although Tom Gooding (44) and Sam Cuconits (54) got their teeth into the Hatherleigh bowling at times, keeping up with the asking rate was an issue.
Ten overs out the target was 116 with just two wickets left. Connor Trott was the last man out for 30 in the 48th over.
Heard (5-35) took five of the top six one after the other once the shine had gone from the ball. Emerson Wood dealt with Cuconits and added Tom Olive late in the day for figures of two for 32.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, described the partnership between ‘our prolific run scorers’ Davies and Ghosh as ‘classy’.
Cockwill added: “Their partnership set us up nicely before ’golden arm’ Paul Heard went two-in two in five-fers. You can’t stop the man!”
As far as promotion goes, Cockwill was just a little cautious sticking his neck out.
“We’ll ‘av a look… course we’ll ‘av a look,” he said.
Elsewhere, Rodney Mupfudza stroked an unbeaten 125 to guide Tavistock to a six-wicket win over Torquay & Kingskerswell that strengthened their A Division promotion chances.
Skipper Sean Cleave is clearly reluctant to talk about Tavvy’s promotion prospects, although the arithmetic of their current position says it all.
Tavistock are 27 points clear of second-placed Hatherleigh, which with 100 left to play would take some squandering.
The more important calculation to work out in a division with two promotion places is how far behind are the third-placed team? Thorverton are now 38 points behind after losing to Bovey Tracey. They might make up the 10-point gap on Hatherleigh, but Tavistock look to be over their horizon.
Cleave is remaining guarded for now.
“There are still big clubs right behind us with five games left,” he said. “Our focus remains on setting good habits and playing positive cricket as a team.”
At the other end of the table, Bridestowe & Belstone are hovering just two points above the drop spots after an 82-run defeat by Cullompton.
Three defeats in a row – and just 16 points from the 60 on offer – have pulled B&B into relegation orbit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.