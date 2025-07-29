DANIEL Brooks scored his first century to help Yelverton Bohemians 3rd XI to a convincing victory in the DCL H Division West over Abbotskerswell 3rd XI.
His total of 117 runs from 112 balls featured 13 fours and two sixes before he was caught out on the bowling of Ben Morrish.
The damage was already done by this point though with Yelverton winning by 117 runs at Langton Park on Sunday, July 27.
This is a fourth victory of the campaign for them and, paired with the victory for Bovey Tracey 4th XI, sees that pair in sixth and seventh respectively, move further clear of the bottom two.
Not only is this a big win for the Bohemians but it also puts a dent in Abbots’ chase for top spot- they are in third and are 25 points adrift of leaders Dartington & Totnes 2nd XI with a game in hand.
It was Brooks who stood out with bat in hand but Pat Hobbs (30 runs), Ross Potter (40) and Chris Mayhew-Bradley (41) all played a part too, guiding Yelverton to a total of 284 from 40 overs.
That trio all took wickets themselves as well, four between them, whilst Alex Gordon took a team high of three.
Unfortunately for Yelverton’s men, the celebrations stop there with both the 1st and 2nd XIs losing their respective Devon Cricket League fixtures.
The day prior to the 3rd XI win, the firsts were also in action at Langton Park as Hatherleigh 2nd XI made the short trip over.
It proved to be a fruitful visit for Hatherleigh despite choosing to bat first and only posting a total of 144. Besides a strong score of 53 not out from J. Probert, only two other players reached double figures and they were all out after 38 overs.
Yelverton couldn’t muster up much in response either though, also having two players to creep up above 10 plus one standout, theirs being 45 from opener M. Lemming.
They stumbled to 105 all out after 24 overs and so they had to settle for seven league points to Hatherleigh’s 18.
Hatherleigh are involved in a tight battle at the top of the table alongside Plymouth 2nd XI and Chagford, Yelverton meanwhile occupying eighth and looking perilously back over their shoulder.
Finally, to Yelverton 2nd XI, who also have the potential of relegation lingering in the background following another G Division West defeat.
Palstone Park Recreational Ground, the home of mid-table South Brent CC was their destination and in similar fashion to their 1st XI counterparts, they only just reached triple digits.
29, 30 and 28 from the opening three, Jonathan Pilgrim, Lee Johns and Fred Smale respectively, was as good as it got in their total of 109 all out.
South Brent then stepped up and lost just two wickets in their 20-over chase down, the quartet of batsmen who took to the crease combining for 11 fours and two sixes. For their troubles, they earned 20 points to Yelverton’s measly three.
After this game, the 13th of the season, Yelverton 2nd XI sit seventh in a fairly bunched-up division. They are 28 points ahead of last and 50 behind leaders Plymouth so all is still to play for, for all involved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.