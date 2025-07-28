FOLLOWING a successful national season, Okehampton Flyers gymnasts competed at the English Silver Championships in trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) at the Coventry Arena in July.
The English Championships is the national final for the national English trampoline and DMT series, run by English Gymnastics and British Gymnastics. Club gymnasts achieved eleven qualification places at the Championships.
At the Championships, gymnasts perform two routines for trampoline and two passes for DMT. Anyone achieving a top 8 place in the qualifying round competes again in the final. The skill level includes full and double twisting somersaults and double somersaults.
Mason Parker-Groves achieved his first gold medal in national trampoline, coming first in both the qualifying round and the final, and a fourth place in DMT in the men's 13-14 classes.
Arran Stannard-Heap was in the lead after his first routine in the men's 17+ trampoline class, dropping to 10th place overall after an unfortunate error in his second routine.
Eliza Luke (pictured) came 13th in the women's 17+ DMT. In trampoline, Adela Wrzecionko came 15th in the women's 14 class, Evie Nicks came 19th in the women's 11, Kayla Prouse came 21st in the women's 12 and Logan Neville came 22nd in the men's 11-12 category.
It was a first English Championships for Eliza, Adela, Evie and Kayla, a second English Championships for Logan and Arran, and a fourth English Championships for Mason. It was also a great comeback for Mason who has been off training this year following an injury.
The club would like to thank coaches Vicki Pritchard, Lucia Hazuchova, Robin Catling for supporting the gymnasts over the weekend.
Okehampton Flyers also had a successful year at other national competitions. In the English qualifying competitions for this event in April and May, Arran Stannard-Heap won gold in the men’s 17+ trampoline event, with Kayla Prouse achieving fifth place and Evie Nicks achieving 12th.
The club also had a successful season at FIG level, with Mason Parker-Groves and Connie James both competing at FIG qualifier 2 in Telford, and Mason qualifying for the National Age Group Finals in October, where he will have the chance to qualify for the British Championships for the fourth year running.
Following two years in the England DMT development squad, Mason was also selected as part of the main England squad for DMT this year. He has been attending training camps throughout the year, and will be representing England in Santarem and Loule in Portugal this year.
There are videos and photos from all of the events on the club's Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers and more information about all of the gymnasts’ achievements on the club’s website, www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk.
