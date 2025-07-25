ONE OF the final events in Tavistock Carnival week was Tavistock Athletic Club's regular Tavy 5k race.
Joining forces with Tavistock Lions, this monthly event was expanded to include a fun run with optional fancy dress. 77 runners turned out, the dress theme being taken seriously by adults and children, and prizes were duly awarded.
Oliver Oldfield of Tamar Trotters took line honours in an excellent time of 16min 52s, followed by two TAC juniors – Thomas Hennessey (U15M) in 17:19 and Ruben Sebag-Montifiore (U17M) in 18:30.
Heather Fell, a TAC runner and former Olympic modern pentathlete, returned to the course to take line honours in the Vet40W category in a time of 20:03. Those dressed as divers, insects, fairies and other imaginative themes were just a little further down the rankings.
The Tavy 5k also saw the 'graduation' of a group of new and returning runners, who had spent the last 11 weeks learning and building their running capability through the Club's Couch-to-5k programme under the watchful support of TAC coaches and run leaders.
Whilst several completed the course early, six turned out on the day - one also embodying the fancy dress theme - to complete the 5k distance and to receive their medals in recognition of their achievements.
As they continue their TAC journeys, the next Couch-to-5k programme will start in September and those interested should watch social media and the TAC website for information.
Further afield, on Tuesday, July 22, two TAC athletes travelled up to the Thruxton Motor Racing Circuit near Andover for the final race in the Thruxton 10k series.
Club life member Adam Holland took overall second place on the night with a time of 34:25 with Gary Letheren finishing in 51:08. Having won the previous two races, Adam ensured a comfortable series victory.
