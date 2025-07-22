WHITCHURCH Wayfarers are stuck fast in the E Division West bottom two following a five-wicket reversal against Paignton 3rd XI.
The Wayfarers stumbled from eight for two to 33 for five, then 49 for seven and 62 for nine on the way to 92 all out. Josh Vernon top scored with 16; Marc Kerswill (15) was next best.
Jon Roberts (5-10) wiped out the Whitchurch middle order. Tim Ward (2-17) dealt with the tail.
Vernon (2-11), Kerswill (0-22) and Berren Royce-Rogers (1-25) all bowled tidy spells that made Paignton work for their runs.
Harry Knight (26no) and Andy Singh (16) crept Paignton towards the target, which Ward (10no) passed by clouting Kerswill for two fours.
TAVISTOCK 2nd XI remain hard on the heels of leaders Cornwood in the promotion race meanwhile, thanks to an eight-wicket won over lowly Dartington & Totnes.
Only two points separate Tavistock (172pts) from Cornwood (174) after the latest round of fixtures.
Opener Jon Perkin top scored for D&T with 38. He put on 67 for the first wicket with Jono Lloyd (29) before they were parted.
Alistair Selby made 30, but no one else got past 20 as Wayne Downham (5-23) and Ben Evans (3-44) combined to dismissed D&T for 170.
Tavistock opener Steve Luffman anchored the chase with 74. His stand of 120 with Will Chappell (15) put the result beyond doubt. Ben Russell (40) and Marc Lewis (10) were the not-out batters at the finish.
ELSEWHERE, Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI defeated Stokeinteignhead by one wicket in a real nail-biting affair.
Stokeinteignhead were all out for 153, which Bridestowe & Belstone overhauled after a struggle.
It looked all over when B&B were 117 for nine in reply, but last pair Sreenath Sundan and Roman Alford had other ideas…
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.