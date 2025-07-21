MEMBERS of the Hatherleigh Shooting Club competed in the handicap shoot for the Barry Downton Memorial Trophy on July 20, in memory of the club president, who died in 2022.
It was a close-fought contest with David Sercombe leading the way until Laurie Bayliss shot on the last stand and beat David by one point. This makes it the 3rd year running that Laurie has been victorious… apologies to his lovely wife who is nervous about having it on the mantlepiece, but hopefully this year they will risk it.
Laurie, together with some of the club members who had competed, is pictured receiving the trophy outside the Duke of York, Iddesleigh from the landlord Ben Curtis.
Top score of the day (without handicap adjustment) was 42 by Laurie Bayliss, followed by John Board on 36 and Olly Fay on 35. A special thanks to club member Gate Brine who provided the superb trophy.
