BERE Alston Trekker Lisa Birch returned to the hilly scenery of Saltash to tackle the Magnificent 7, a tough 7-mile route which Lisa last ran in 2016. Lisa bettered her previous time by some 14 minutes, finishing in 1:02:34.
Elsewhere, a trio of Trekkers took on the Hope Trail Festival at the Newnham Park Estate at Plympton.
The course is a 5-mile route around the woods and meadows on the estate and runners have 12, 24 or 36 hours to complete as many laps as they can.
Despite the very hot temperatures over the weekend, Paul Martin ran 65 miles in total, Christie Campbell ran 35 miles and Janet Martin ran 25 miles.
Fellow Trekker Andy Cowden was in North Wales taking on the Snowdonia Trail Festival half marathon which takes runners up and down Mount Snowdon.
With 30-degree temperatures and no shade under a blazing sun on the mountain, organisers were forced to abandon the races as runners wilted in the heat. Andy managed to complete 11 of the 13.2 miles.
Two teams of runners, one of men and one of ladies, joined a large number of relay teams at the ever-popular Tavy Relays.
Run at The Meadows in Tavistock the 1.1-mile-long course runs along both sides of the River Tavy.
The men's team, consisting of Murray Turner, Pete Kenvin, Will Hine and Keith Wilcock, finished in 30:55 whilst the ladies team of Kate Medhurst, Christie Campbell, Sam Harte-Latrimouille and then Kate Medhurst again, finished in 32:28.
Three Trekkers ran the coastal Harlyn half marathon in Cornwall, running from Harlyn to Padstow and back. Lisa Birch, keeping up her current form, finished first in her age group in 2:20:59. Next came Christie Campbell in 2:40:23 and Paul Martin in 2:45:00.
