Athletics and cricket dominated the primary schools summer sports programme organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA).
The annual girls cricket tournament took place at Lewdown Cricket Club. Horrabridge, St Andrew’s, Whitchurch, Mary Tavy & Brentor, Boasley Cross and Lew Trenchard played each other for the right to represent West Devon at the county finals.
Winners, Whitchurch and runners-up, Horrabridge won that right and went to Topsham CC at the end of June.
In early May Whitchurch Wayfarers Cricket Club hosted a year 3 cricket festival. 153 pupils from St Andrew’s, Mary Tavy & Brentor, Horrabridge, St Peter’s, Meavy and Whitchurch attended and were coached in cricket skills in the morning by OCRA coaches and Mount Kelly students then introduced to game play after lunch.
OCRA took Quad Kids athletics (QuadKids is a fun, team-based athletics format designed for children involving sprinting, running, throwing, and jumping) into schools during May and June.
Bere Alston, Tavistock, Whitchurch, Meavy, Horrabridge, Boasley Cross, Lamerton, St Peter’s, St Andrew’s and Gulworthy all took part with participation numbers reaching over 900 pupils. The Quad Kids team finals were held at Tavistock track on 2nd July with Horrabridge winning the 3/4 and Whitchurch the 5/6 competitions. St Andrew’s were runners-up in 3/4 and Tavistock in 5/6.
St James, Okehampton, Lew Trenchard, Boasley Cross, St Andrew’s and Horrabridge year 1 pupils enjoyed multi-skills sessions in July.
On July 3, Okehampton College hosted the annual mixed football tournament. Teams from Horrabridge, Mary Tavy & Brentor, Lew Trenchard and Boasley Cross took part. Horrabridge A won the event, with Lew Trenchard runners-up.
The Dartmoor Cricket Competition took part over two days this year as the original date was stormy and wet. A winning team was need for selection for the cup competition in order to send the top two teams to the county finals at Topsham so Parklands Leisure centre was booked for Horrabridge, Whitchurch, St Andrew’s and Tavistock to play for the cup.
Horrabridge were the winners and Whitchurch, who were second, also represented West Devon at the county finals.
The shield and trophy games were played on ThursdayJuly 10, at Fillace Park, Horrabridge. Mary Tavy & Brentor retained the shield for the fourth year in a row and Whitchurch C, an all-girls team, won the trophy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.