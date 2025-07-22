BRIDESTOWE & Belstone let Thorverton off the hook when they had them in trouble in their Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division clash – and it cost them a 111-run defeat.
Thorverton were a wobbly 64 for six before recovering to reach 167 all out.
To make matters worse for B&B they stumbled to 28 four in reply. At that point, 168 to win looked out of reach, and so it proved.
George Daldorph and Shane Yelverton claimed three wickets each then Alex Jopling (2-2) and skipper Jake Choules (2-8) dealt with the rest as Bridestowe & Belstone crumbled to 56 all out. Their last four wickets fell for just five runs.
Thorverton had found runs hard to come by against B&B bowlers Lewie Harrison (4-18) and Tom Fogerty, whose nine-over figures were two for 18.
Andy Kingdon (20) and Yelverton (26) made the only scores of note in a running total of 44 for three.
Wickets tumbled during a Thorverton collapse to 64 for six. Bobby Heard (37) saved the day for Thorverton by batting through to the end. Ben Slaviero (14) and Jopling (12) were involved in stands that added 74. Forty-three extras helped!
Defeat dropped Bridestowe & Belstone down to third from bottom in the A Division table ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Cullompton.
It won’t get any easier after that as Bridestowe take on league leaders Tavistock the following week before crossing paths with Barton, who are currently bringing up the rear.
For Thorverton meanwhile, they visit fourth-placed Bovey Tracey next before kicking off August with a home game against Plympton, who are currently ninth and battling relegation.
Elsewhere at this level, Hatherleigh take on Kilmington, Plympton visit Barton and Tavistock host Torquay & Kingskerswell this weekend.
