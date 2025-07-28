WHITCHURCH Wayfarers’ first and second teams went into the weekend in need of wins against fellow relegation strugglers.
Both games went down to the wire with tense finishes and the first to conclude was the 2nd XI fixture away at Chagford.
Chagford won the toss and elected to field. Jack Granger bowled a tidy opening spell of six overs for 13.
It was the experienced Brijnath (3-19) who did the damage. His looping deliveries and a slow variable pitch meant the batsmen found it difficult to get their shots away.
After 10 overs, Whitchurch were 26-2 and struggling. At 45-4 and almost halfway through the innings, things were looking bleak. Coming in after just eight overs, Tamblin had set his stall out watching the ball carefully.
The loss of Woodcock for 27 appeared pivotal. The middle order disappeared, mustering a meagre 10 runs between them. Now at 83-7, any chance of victory appeared slim at best.
Mackenzie joined Tamblin with 11 overs remaining and far from enough runs on the board. Together they started to assert some authority. Mackenzie hit a fine 26, giving support to Tamblin who started to accelerate.
The pair saw Whitchurch use all their overs and Tamblin reach a well-deserved 50. His 55 and the final partnership of 65 at least gave Whitchurch something to defend. Chagford were set a target of 148.
Whittingham’s wicket falling early raised the hopes but Granger (58) and Brijnath (29) took the home team to 77 before Brijnath was well caught behind the stumps.
At this stage, Chagford had 15 overs to get the remaining 72 runs. Webber (1-18) and Thavenot (0-22) put the brakes on Chagford, making runs hard to come by.
A fine run out by Thavenot got rid of Granger. Ten overs went by with just 25 scored and Chagford were suddenly facing the prospect of losing. 46 runs off the last eight overs was not going to be easy.
Jack Granger and captain Letheren suddenly hit six boundaries allowing Chagford to cruise to victory. Both teams are in the relegation zone but Whitchurch are now 15 points from safety and in bottom position.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch 1st XI hosted Teignmouth & Shaldon in a relegation battle that turned out to be a real nail-biter.
Teignmouth won the toss and elected to bowl in seamer-friendly conditions. Whitchurch started steadily, reaching first drinks at 63-1. First ball after drinks, Potts (44) was adjudged lbw, bringing Barriball (46) and Powell together who put on 99.
When Barriball fell, bowled by Waggett (3-45), Powell took control. He dominated the batting taking Whitchurch to 241 before finally falling in the last over for a superb 92.
Whitchurch set Teignmougth 249 to win. Gardner 3-41, the other major wicket taker.
Whitchurch bowlers started the Teignmouth batting reply in great fashion, reducing them to 88-5, despite some good blows by Greenwood (26) and a very composed 50 by 14-year-old Murfin.
Royce-Rogers (2-42) and Prout (3-26) being the pick of the bowling. The tail end had to accelerate the innings, which Smith (49) Jameson (38) Bond (29*) certainly did, helped by some indifferent bowling by Whitchurch, including 30 wides and 8 no balls.
With scores tied and one ball to go, Teignmouth got the winning runs to win by one wicket, leaving Whitchurch firmly in the drop zone, 17pts below Teignmouth.
