HUGE congratulations are due to Tavistock Athletic Club’s junior athlete Tegan Brown.
As a result of her impressive performance in the recent England Schools under-17 hammer throwing event, she was selected to represent England at the following Schools’ International Athletics Championships event in Birmingham.
There, not only did she smash her personal best once again but walked away with the silver medal in the intermediate hammer throw, ranking her as the second best English thrower in her age group.
Tegan’s exploits are evidence of the success of the TAC junior section, Their training regime is carefully managed by a range of experienced and fully qualified coaches who ensure that nobody tries to do too much too soon. The range of disciplines includes not just track and field, but cross country, fell running and sports hall.
Primarily, the aim is to ensure that juniors from year groups two to 8+ enjoy their experience within TAC and are supported to whatever level they are comfortable to take their sport.
Meanwhile, Tavistock Athletic Club have had athletes standing out in recent senior events as well.
At the Haldon Forest Relays, organised by City Runs, teams of four runners completed a 3km loop around the forest trails. A TAC team made up of Sam Larkin, Nikki Kelly, Hannah Smith and Rob Jinman won the mixed team category as well as coming sixth overall.
The 20th running of the Cornwood 10k saw great performances by TAC runners. Grant Harvey was fifth overall in 38min 55s, followed by club colleagues Hannah Smith and Hannah Worth, who were 2nd and 3rd female runners home in 42:01 and 45:27 respectively.
Also competing were Anna Luff, who finished in, 1:02:14; Kate Rogers, 1:04:37; Anna Kelly, 1:06:21; Dene Medland, 1:20:43; and Les Wilkinson, 1:20:44.
Tegan is pictured taking silver in the SIAB championships.
