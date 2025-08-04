TAVISTOCK Squash Club recently held their latest monthly medal competition, entitled the Alex’s Oak Tree Combined Squash and Racketball Team Medal.
On the evening of Monday, July 28, there were two teams of equal standards and experience competing for the medal- five players on either team.
Team One, consisted of Sam Herbert, Dan Follet, Jane Savage, Kevin Reed and Neil Martin playing up against Team Two, which consisted of Kieren Savage, Andrei Catrina, Alex Stoneman, Wendy Savage and George Herbert.
The competition followed a structured format where each player from Team One played a game of squash and a game of racketball against the corresponding player from Team Two, with individual match scores contributing to the overall team score.
There were some great matchups and tight scoring across the whole evening and players had to adapt to the different styles of the squash and racketball formats. Impressively, Jane Savage and Wendy Savage were the only two who won both of their games of squash and racketball.
Come the end of the evening, it was Team Two, with 131 points who emerged as the combined squash and racketball medal winners.
Congratulations go to Kieren Savage, Andrei Catrina, Alex Stoneman, Wendy Savage and George Herbert for playing some great squash and racketball on the night and well done to all the participants for making the competition such an entertaining evening.
If you would like to join in with Tavistock club events or just play social squash or racketball then contact them through Facebook or via the contact page on our website.
Pictured are the 10 players, from both teams, who took part in the medal.
