BRIDESTOWE & Belstone 2nd XI lost a bizarre game against E West leaders Abbotskerswell 2nd XI by a whopping 148 runs.
Abbots hardly had the look of winners about them after Bridestowe & Belstone had reduced them to 16 for five. Sree Sunandan (4-15) was B&B’s tormentor in chief at that point.
Late arrival Erik Gregersen turned the game on its head by taking the B&B attack for 138 off 101 balls – 18 fours, four sixes – as they recovered to reach 243 for eight.
Gregersen, whose late arrival was due to return trip home to collect his kit bag, put on 169 with Henry Thomas (48) and 54 with skipper Aron Owen.
Chris Lavis (3-37) claimed two wickets late on before hobbling out of the game with an ankle injury. He was unable to bat, although that made little difference to the come.
A five-wicket-haul for Abbots’ seamer Chris Meikle (5-35) swung the game his side’s way. Brilliant catching by Owen in slips and Gregersen on the drive helped.
Ian Jutson (20) and Dale Harris (21) were the only batters t reach double figures as B&B were skittled for 98.
Jake Fox and Thomas took two wickets each for the table-toppers, who are 41 points clear of Cornwood 3rd XI at the top of the table.
Bridestowe 1st XI were slightly more successful though, securing a surprise win over promotion-chasing Tavistock in the A Division.
Table-topping Tavvy went into the game 27 points clear of Hatherleigh and 38 points clear of third-placed Thorverton in the race for one of two promotion spots.
Hatherleigh are only 15 points behind now, and Thorverton 29, which means with 80 left to play for there is still a job to be done.
“Four games to go and we must now regroup and go again this week,” said Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain.
And with back-to-back appointments against Thorverton and Hatherleigh in the last four games, as well as fourth-placed Bovey Tracey, there are some challenges ahead.
Rodney Mupfudza (51) top scored for Tavistock in their 50-over total of 208 for nine. He put on 58 with Ian Gray (32) and 57 with James White (28).
Dave Manning chipped in a bright-and-breezy 23 in the later overs.
New-ball bowlers Craig Penberthy (2-20) and Simon Gillespie (1-13) bowled 10 overs each for B&B at virtually no cost!
Bridestowe & Belstone won it with two balls remaining in the final over with last man Callum Mallett at the other end from in-form Leon Horn.
Kian Burns (44) pointed B&B in the right direction, they were 100 for four, but it was Horn who got them over the line after a dramatic collapse to 114 for eight.
Horn and Paul Penberthy (15) put on a remarkable stand of 90 for the ninth wicket.
Bridestowe reached the last over from Billy Barriball needing six to win with two wickets intact.
Penberthy was run out three balls in coming back for a second to keep Horn on strike. Horn ended any doubt about the result by smashing Barriball’s next delivery for six!
Cleave was succinct in his post-match comments and generous in defeat.
“I thought we batted well on a slow wicket, but in the end, it proved not enough,” said Cleave.
“We bowled a few too many boundary balls at key moments, but hats off the Leon, who batted superbly.”
