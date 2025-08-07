West Devon youngsters have ridden to success in a national mountain biking cross country competition.
Dartmoor Velo club boasted three young riders in the competition, with two of them reaching the medal podium
At the UK National Mountain Bike Cross Country Championships in Woody's bike park, Cornwall, Dartmoor Velo rider Samuel Medland, 13, from Tavistock, podiumed in the short track. He won his first national silver medal in his first year of racing at this level.
Fellow Dartmoor Velo cyclist Aoife Scawn won silver in the short track U-16 female and bronze in the XCO U16 female.
A tough course renowned for it's steep relentless climbs, the event was held over three days and riders from age juvenile (U14) to masters (60/70) raced. The course is now a regular fixture on the national cross-country series.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.