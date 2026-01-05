TAVISTOCK have signed Devon batsman Elliot Hamilton to strengthen their top order for premier cricket in the Tolchards DCL during the summer ahead.
Plympton hitter Hamilton, 23, has already featured 49 times for Devon across all three forms of the game.
He scored a century for Devon in a draw with Berkshire last summer.
Tavistock return to the premier league this summer as A Division runners-up. They have not played premier cricket since 2006. The side that won promotion wants to avoid the fate of their predecessors, who went straight back down.
Hamilton’s Premier experience, 805 runs scored in 30 games and more than 40 wickets, is more than Tavistock’s current team have between them.
Plympton’s two successive relegations prompted Hamilton’s move.
Sean Cleave, Tavistock’s promotion-winning captain, said: “Elliot was always our number-one target, so we’re really pleased to have got this over the line.
“He’s a top-quality batsman who can also make a real impact with the ball.
“Elliot was one of the standout performers in the A Division last season, and we can’t wait to see him pulling on a Tavistock shirt this season.
“We want to give this season a real push and we go up confident and under no real pressure. Bringing in someone of Elliot’s quality is going to be a huge boost as we look to pick up some crucial points.”
Tavistock has also newly signed Pakistan under-19 all-rounder Ahmad Hassan, who played in the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in South African.
Up-and-at-‘em batter James White will be available more regularly in 2026, now he has finished his university studies are over.
With 80 league appearances under his belt, three tons, eight 50s and a batting average in the 30s, White is a useful man to have around.
