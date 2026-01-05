Hatherleigh CC has re-signed Indian all-rounder Shrey Ghosh as their overseas player for the season ahead back in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division.
Ghosh, a 31-year-old left-hander, who also bowls spin, has had two highly profitable seasons at Hatherleigh with bat and ball.
His DCL A Division stats with the bat so far are 1,802 runs at an average of 69.31, and 50 wickets at a fraction more than 16 runs each.
Ghosh’s North Devon League batting averages 98.10 from 14 innings.
Rob Cockwill, who skippered Hatherleigh back to the Premier Division in 2024 after a three-year absence, said: “Hopefully we can have the same squad as last season. Our club ethos is to promote our own players as much as possible.
“We never really look to poach or recruit players, unless we have a desperate need for them.
“Looking at the squad we should have enough quality to compete in the Premier.”
