Tavistock Rugby Club enjoyed some friendly rivalry on Boxing Day in two matches with a good humoured spirit.
The two games were an inaugural 'all-genders' touch rugby game and a men's friendly - Locals v Legends.
T1 rugby is a variation on touch rugby played across genders and has proven a real hit at the club this season.
The Locals v Legends match followed with 'Locals' being those still at the club in some capacity and 'Legends' being those returning for the Christmas holidays. Forty players signed up and a very healthy crowd attended.
Locals and current first XV captain Freddie Fuller met in the middle with Legends ex-first XV captain and Devon player George Hillsen alongside referee Brian Barclay to flip a coin and declare ends.
Everyone then observed a minute’s silence to remember those the club lost over the years.
In beautiful sunshine the game kicked off with high intensity and a stalemate middle of the park, however it would not be long until Hillsen shows his class with a quick fire double to put the legends 14-0 ahead.
The locals fought back with good runs through the middle, resulting in tries from Glover and Teague with the half-time score at 14-10.
In the second half colt squad members took to the field in their first senior fixture.
Excellent work around the fringes from Legends scrum half Stewart-Reid allowed the team to run in three quick tries from Pocknell, Charlton and Osborne.
The locals refused to cave in however, and fought back. The introduction of the locals ‘bomb squad’ of Hair, Kerswill and Burbage saw a mini-fightback as Hair bundled over from 30 metres and referee Barclay awarded a penalty try.
It was too little too late however, as the Legends won 31-22.
Huge thanks to all involved in the running of the day in what was an excellent spectacle.
Senior men’s contact rugby sessions are at 7pm on Tuesdays at Tavistock College, and Thursdays at 7pm at the rugby club.
The touch rugby game or T1 rugby refers to the England Rugby initiative for a non-contact, mixed-gender game that mirrors rugby union's core elements like scrums, line-outs, and kicking but without tackling.
This makes it an accessible, social, and inclusive way for all ages and abilities to stay active, learn rugby, and have fun.
It's a flexible, low-impact format endorsed by World Rugby and RFU, emphasising fitness, friendship, and community.
The game welcomes adults of all ages, genders, and skill levels, from seasoned players to complete beginners. T1 can be played on various surfaces and adapted for walking or running pace, making it suitable for different needs.
More information on TRFC social media channels on Facebook and Instagram or via email on [email protected]
