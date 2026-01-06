This year’s returning Dartmoor Marathon is fast approaching with about 500 runners already signed up.
Volunteers and runners are being urged to support the return of the legendary tough, hilly Dartmoor Marathon.
The road race is set to return on April 12, after a gap of more than 30 years, much to the delight of those who love running through hilly moorland.
The event starts and finishes in Tavistock centre where a ‘race village’ is planned with stands offering all things running and entertainment for all.
Race director and running coach Dave Chanter, from Peter Tavy, founded the Tavistock Run Project running group.
He said: “The marathon is coming together and we’re well ahead with officially measuring the route, getting T-shirts and producing race numbers and medals.
”I’m hoping it will be a fabulous showcase for Tavistock, Dartmoor and the running community.
“We’d love for the local community to feel like they are welcome to get involved and support the runners along the route.
“With fewer than 100 days remaining until race day, excitement is building among our team. There is a strong hope that the town and wider local community will join in the festivities and offer their support, making the event a memorable occasion for everyone involved.”
Alder Vineyard of Lewdown has agreed to become the marathon team’s commercial partner following a chance meeting between long-time friends, Dave Chanter and the vineyard’s Bob Westlake, who both ran the original races during the 1980s.
Volunteers are needed to man drink stations and act as marshals. Local businesses partners are also invited to collaborate.
To sign up as a volunteer click the link https://www.dartmoormarathon.co.uk/e/the-dartmoor-marathon-12659 or contact Dave Chanter at [email protected]
