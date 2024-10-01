OKEHAMPTON remembered former player, captain and long-serving chairman Robert Barkwell in the way he would have wanted by defeating Wellington 29-0 on the Showground, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Barkwell, who would have been 63 next month, died a few days before the game after a battle against Leukaemia and numerous former teammates who were there for a past players’ reunion all joined in a minute’s applause before kick-off.
John Shields, who took over as chairman when Barkwell stood down at the end of last season due to his ill health, said the commitment of his predecessor and former teammate could not be underestimated.
“I doubt anyone has done as much for the club as Robert did during our 140-year history.
“During the 24 years he was chairman – and I doubt anyone has ever done that for so long – he built the club into what it is today.”
Robert Barkwell began playing colts rugby for Okehampton in the late 1970s and went on to captain the first team from the pack a decade later.
Dave Chowings, who played alongside Barkwell in the back five, said as a captain he was second to none: “Robert always led from the front and would never ask you do something he would not do himself.”
Away from the rugby field, he was a member of the Hatherleigh Silver Band and also rode to hounds with the Mid-Devon Hunt, of which he served a term as master. Not to mention he and wife Carol had a number of business interests.
Barkwell is survived by his mother, wife and children: James and Lucy.
A thanksgiving service for the life of Robert Barkwell will take place at All Saints Parish Church in Okehampton at 2.30pm on Friday, October 18.