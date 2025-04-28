OKEHAMPTON Golf Club members took part in an individual Stableford competition on Saturday, April 19 and all the positions were decided on countback.
Mark Scrivener topped Division One with 36 points with Malcolm Hooper (second), Arnie Searle (third) and Matt Parry (fourth) narrowly missing out- all four scoring the same total.
Division Two wasn’t quite as tight with Alan Lawson scoring 41 points, five more than second-placed John Flavin.
Bryan Evans was third on countback with 35 points and Paul Fowler came fourth, also with 35 points.
Division Three was won by Ben Bickle with 38 points on countback, second place went to Eric Pengelly, whilst there was Ray Stevens in third place with 36 points and in fourth place, Rob Holland, on 35 points.
The following Saturday, on April 26, there was a 4BBB Stableford competition and the scoring was fairly narrow yet again.
Jack & Gabby Whiteway won Division One with 47 points, followed by, in second place, Redd Cann & Will Searle with 46 points. Third-placed Kevin Cornwall & Arnie Searle also had 46 points and in fourth place, were Steve Rice & Chris Pike with 43 points.
Division Two winners on the day were Paul & Michael MacDonald with 45 points. In second place were Jon Tatman & Rhys Palmer with 44 points, in third place David & Sue Stanbury also with 44 points and in fourth place, Richard & Di Johnson with 42 points.
Clare Salter, pictured, won the ladies’ Centenary Trophy for 2025 with Mary Keir winning the Centenary 9-hole competition.
On Friday, April 25, the Ladies Open winners were Surya Patterson, Kathryn Protheroe & Charlotte Gough from Teignmouth Golf Club on 76 points, with runners-up Joanne Hatherley, Rebecca Durston & Jo Hood from Staddon Heights Golf Club on 70 points.