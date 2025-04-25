OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnast Daisy Crompton competed at the English selection tumbling competition this month, finishing in sixth.
It was a first English selection event for Daisy, who has previously won gold medals at South West tumbling competitions.
The English tumbling selection event is a South West competition where gymnasts vie for a place in the South West tumbling team, to compete at the national English Tumbling Championships in Telford. Sixth place at her first English selection event is a huge achievement.
At the selection event, gymnasts perform three tumbling passes on a sprung tumble track consisting of up to eight skills including flic series and somersaults. They are marked for form, tempo and difficulty.
Daisy is now working towards new somersaults for her next tumbling event.
Oke Flyers have set up new sessions in tumbling and the like with a few places left this term. Contact [email protected] to book the last slots.