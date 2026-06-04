TAVISTOCK AFC will be plying their trade in the Western League Premier for the upcoming campaign after they finished rock bottom at step four level.
They conquered this division back in 2021/22, finishing with 79 points and going up as champions, something the Lambs will be hopeful of repeating at this first time of asking.
Manager Steve Tully was able to retain the services of captain Callum Watson at the end of last season, along with young midfielder Rhys Lindsell and prolific goalscorer Jack Crago.
New additions are now starting to roll in during the off-season with five players announced (at the time of writing) in just three days.
On Tuesday, June 2, experienced defender Shane White was the first to come through the entrance door, signing on after his departure from Plymouth Parkway.
He’s “been there and done it” in his own words and will be a pivotal figure amongst several younger players.
White brings with him a lot of ambition: “I don’t want to come here and just finish mid-table, I want to be up there with the rest of them.”
The following day, a trio of names joined the squad list with one of them being a returning face.
Reece Shanley has played in the black and red of Tavistock before as well as playing for Buckland Athletic under Dan Hart.
Most recently he was also a Parkway man and speaking to the Lambs’ social media team, said that: “I spoke to Steve and what he said really pulled me to Tavistock.”
He continued, “Obviously I’ve been here before and really enjoyed my time so after that conversation, Steve being a right-back himself I’m sure he can teach me a thing or two, I’m looking forward” to getting going.
Shanley isn’t the only former Buckland player who will call Langsford Park home for the upcoming campaign with Ryan Smith also signing on.
Smith has Western League experience with the Bucks, Torpoint Athletic and most recently, Ivybridge Town.
Tully says that he will “Add a little bit more steel to our midfield” and the pair already know each other having crossed paths in the Exeter City youth setup. The manager also has previous with Shane White so he’s clearly using his contacts to full effect.
Wednesday’s dealings got underway with the capture of Sam Gleeson, someone who can play multiple positions and is “a born winner” in Tully’s eyes.
The pair “had some really good conversations” and Gleeson, who arrives from Brixham AFC, spoke of Tully’s vision for the side as a major factor in this move.
“He’s putting his stamp on it by making it a quite professional environment and I thought it was a really good club to come to.”
Prior to his time with the Fishermen, Gleeson played for sides such as Wellington AFC and Sidmouth Town. Left-back is his favoured position but he can operate anywhere up that side of the pitch as well as in a back three.
Moving onto the fifth signing, who was announced on Friday, goalkeeper Dan Holman.
Similarly to Shanley, Holman is returning to his former club and Tully described him as “Someone with real presence and a hunger to prove a lot of people wrong. Also, [he’s] a local lad which is very important.”
There is plenty more news to come out of the club and this quintet will be in line to debut for the Lambs in the pre-season opener at Camelford FC on Saturday, July 4.
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