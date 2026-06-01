IT WAS 10k madness this weekend with three local races attracting runners from Tavistock Athletic Club. The continuing warm conditions made each of them harder than usual.
The first of these was the Burrator 10k on Friday evening - comprising (just short of) two laps of the road around Burrator Reservoir.
Amongst 541 finishers, six TAC members chose this as their weekend race.
First of the club runners to finish was Molly Bytheway in 49min 46s, closely followed by Jenny Bryant in 51:06. Anna Kelly ran an excellent race, finishing in 57:37, then Yami Passmore who completed in 1:00:11. Close behind were running buddies Mandy Womack in 1:02:19 and Jean Phillips in 1:03:53.
There was a choice of two 10k races on Sunday. Five chose the Muskies Madness race, organised by Plymouth Musketeers, a hilly multi-terrain race starting and finishing at the Marin Academy in Plymouth.
TAC's Sarah Holland was the first club runner to finish, in 1:00:47, with Pate Bazley on her heels in 1:00:59. Tony Shearer finished in 1:05:46, followed by Hazel Walker in 1:15:29 and Paula Smerdon in 1:22:48.
The third 10k race, also on Sunday, was the Buckland Brewer 10k up in North Devon.
Carole Walters was the first TAC athlete to cross the line in 54:30, followed by husband and wife pairing of Tracey Oxborough in 1:05:11 and new club member Robert Oxborough in 1:26:16.
Pictured are Mandy Womack and Jean Phillips at the Burrator 10k.
Tavistock Athletic Club have a variety of training groups and committed coaches that can cater for all abilities from raw beginners to the more experienced and ambitious athletes.
Training sessions take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and also on a Saturday morning. The main session, and probably the best one to introduce you to the club, is on Tuesday evening.
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