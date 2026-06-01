HAVING been swept aside by Cornwood 3rd XI last week, Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI bounced back with a team performance against Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI that will linger long in the memory.
Stoke Gabriel won the toss and elected to bat. Stoke started well with their opening stand reaching drinks at 69.
It was quickly broken after, Brown departing for 32, Harrison (45) followed with a sharp stumping by Barriball. Ball (41) continued the impetus but fell to a well-judged catch in the deep by Mackenzie.
135-4 meant that Stoke were in a strong position to push on. Captain Trewin was dismissive of anything leg side reaching 51 before becoming Mackenzie’s second victim.
With five overs remaining and 214 on the board it looked like that Stoke could set a commanding total. Some tight bowling and conservative play meant Stoke reached 224-8 after their 45 overs.
Mackenzie 3-55, Sambells 2-26 and Hodge 2-61 were the pick of the bowlers. Coupled with excellent fielding, Whitchurch went to tea the happier of the two teams.
After the previous week’s collapse, it was unsurprising that Whitchurch started their reply cautiously, reaching drinks at 40 for no wicket. Potts (30) fell with score on 70.
Barriball strode to the crease and upped the run rate. He and Hall (39) put on 25 runs for the second wicket. There followed a partnership of 86 between Mackenzie (25) and Barriball.
Combining excellent running between the wickets and fine boundary hitting the pair put Stoke on the back foot. Barriball hit a fine half century, finally falling for 81 caught in the deep. At 203-4 with overs to spare there should have been no worries.
A quick couple of wickets left Whitchurch 205/6, the crowd silenced and a nervous hush around the ground as both sides sensed victory.
Hodge (10*) and Webber (13*) with some sensible hitting and quick singles saw Whitchurch home to the win, with 10 balls remaining. Whitchurch won by four wickets and gained 19 valuable points.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI made the trip to bottom of the table Dartington, won the toss, asked their hosts to bat, and bowled poorly.
Allenbrook and Thwaites added 53 for the first wicket, albeit using 23 overs. Most of those “runs” were extras.
In total, Whitchurch would ship 56 extras, comfortably Darts top scorer. Other contributions came from Allenbrook (20) and Abreu (28).
The pick of the bowlers was Payne whose 8 overs went for 13, but the wickets went to Woodcock (3-24) and Fynn Hall (2-16). The ground fielding was good and the catching almost perfect. Darts setting a target of 136.
The Whitchurch run chase was anchored by Alford carrying his bat for an unbeaten 37. There was a brief wobble at 53 for three – the third wicket an excellent run out from Abreu – but Payne (30) took his side to the brink of victory.
Stand-in captain finished the game with 11 off three balls. Whitchurch winning by five wickets rounding off a fine weekend for the club; 37 points from a maximum of 40.
Next up, the 1st XI travel to Stokeinteignhead 1st XI whilst the Wayfarers 2nd XI are at home against Plympton 3rd XI.
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