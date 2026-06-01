SEVEN Okehampton Running Club members heading to Princetown on Friday, May 29, to take on the Dartmoor Charity Fireman’s 10k, a fundraising event for the firefighter charity.
Jo Page was ‘on fire’ and came home first in 41:04 followed by Ian Ripper in 45:33, Matt Grint in 49:04, Claire Watkins in 49:27, Ruairi Duffield (in his first ever 10k) in 50:09, Lorna Crichlow in 1:00:07 and Lou Duffield in 1:03:52.
Matt said it was his first time running this event and he really enjoyed the fantastic Dartmoor views and the community feel of this lovely charity event.
Lou was busy again the next day completing her 50th parkrun at Simmons Park, completing the course in 28:39.
Onto the Dartmoor Prison Break and having done both the 6hr and12hr races previously, Charlie Temperley was back again this year to tackle the 24hr Felon challenge.
This is an endurance challenge, whereby the entrants determine their own route from HMP Dartmoor with the aim to go the furthest distance (as the crow flies) in a given time.
Charlie’s plan was to work his way east at a rate of 4.5-5km per hour. It was hotter than he would have liked, but that plan held up well through Saturday and into the evening.
After that it became much more difficult, he managed to stumble his way over the cliff tops until the time limit expired at midday - but with more frequent “what the hell am I doing stops” and a well-earned break for breakfast in Seaton! He made it to Lyme with a total distance covered of 98.4km and a straight-line distance of 47.3 miles.
Paul Trace tackled the 6hr Absconder, reaching his target of running home to Petrockstowe. He travelled 50km in the six hours, measured 21.5 miles as the crow flies finishing in sixth place.
Jo Page was racing again on Saturday morning, along with Pearl Barnes at Race the Tide, Chase the Train.
Jo was third lady and said it was great value for money as you get a medal, t-shirt and an ice cream!
Pearl said it was a lovely race, but as she was full of cold, found it difficult to run- however she did finish in a time of 1:22.
As if the day hadn’t been busy enough, on Saturday evening Jo was racing again, this time at the Arlington Court Canter in the 10k race. She obviously wasn’t tired, as she came home 1st lady in a time of 45:18. Well done Jo!
Eddie Bragg ran the Manchester Half Marathon with his son Hadley who was raising money for Macmillan in memory of his Gran. Eddie completed it in a time of 1:44:28 and Hadley in 2:17:58 - he was happy to complete his first half, especially as he had not done much training.
Finally to Emma Jewell, who took part in the Brussels 20km along with over 20,000 other runners and walkers. Despite the warm weather, Emma managed to finish in an official time of 1:39:16, beating her time from last year by over two minutes.
She said it was a great race, a very inclusive atmosphere with lots of support along the way.
Quite a week of racing especially in the extreme heat – well done to all from Okehampton Running Club.
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