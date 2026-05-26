The Langstone Fell Race tackled the hills of Dartmoor from Peter Tavy.
Starting in the centre of the village the runners climbed past Stepens Grave, to the Langstone, a tall upright stone due east of White Tor, erected as a monument in prehistoric times and often associated with stone rows and circles.
A series of races took place with juniors running 2km and 5km routes while the seniors cover 8.1km on the out-and-back course which affords stunning views across to Cornwall
The overall winner was Adam Whittaker who finished in a time of 33 minutes with Chloe Clark the first lady across the line.
Junior winners were Rory Grubb and Evie Gervis U10s, Dom Drew-Hill and Esme Prall U12s, Alistair Taylor and Beth Kelly U14s, Arthur Norton and Senara Beever U16s and Grace Gokhale U18.
Race organiser Dave Chanter thanked athletes and marshals. The next fell race is the five-mile Peter Tavy Plod, Monday, August 31.
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