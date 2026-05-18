RUNFITRUNFAST athletes enjoyed a very busy weekend with impressive performances on the track, the streets of Plymouth — and in some cases, both!
First up was the Tavy 5km, where U16 runner Arthur Norton claimed a maiden race victory in style, crossing the line nearly 30 seconds clear of second place in 17:44. His father, John Norton, also enjoyed a strong run, finishing inside the top 10 in 20:18. Congratulations to both of you.
Next up was the Millfield BMC track meeting in Somerset, where Freddie Whybrow and Eldon Young took on the 1500m and 3000m, both targeting personal best performances.
They delivered in impressive fashion. Freddie took 11 seconds off his PB, running 4:02 for 1500m, moving into the top five nationally for his age group and securing qualification for national competition. Eldon also impressed, clocking 9:18 for 3000m — an excellent start to the season over the distance.
The following day saw athletes competing at the Plymouth Half Marathon and 10km, with more standout results.
In the half marathon, Claire Brittan produced a brilliant return to form, setting a course record of 1:44 following her recent marathon efforts. Meanwhile, Louisa Shaw secured 3rd place in her age group in the 10km.
Performances of the day go to the overall winners of the 10km. At just 15 years old, Freddie Whybrow stormed to victory in the men’s race in an outstanding 33:02, while Charlene Matthews claimed the women’s title in 37:57.
Winning your home race is always special, so huge congratulations to two very special performances!
Pictured are RunFitRunFast duo Clare Brittan (left) and Freddie Whybrow, after both of their impressive outings.
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