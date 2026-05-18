RUNNING action was close to home this week for Tavistock Athletic Club, with Run Plymouth organising their 10k and half marathon events on Sunday, starting and finishing on the Hoe.
The 13.1-mile half marathon route, running on closed roads, had an out and back section along the Embankment, and a loop around Chelston Meadow and Billacombe, whereas the 10k race just went up and down the Embankment after a loop of the city centre. Thankfully, the rain mostly kept away for the race duration.
Tavistock Athletic Club was well represented in both races, with 15-year-old TAC junior Freddie Whybrow running a superb race to take overall line honours in the 10k race, in a time of 33:02. Not far behind was Emma Ryder finishing in 38:46 and Then Lisa Hall in 58:32.
In the challenging half marathon event, first home of the five TAC competitors was Hannah Smith in 1:28:53 followed by Beth Watmore, finishing in 1:39:52 and a strong performance from M65 runner Nigel Cowley, who completed in 1:45:46.
Two running buddies then finished close together - Hannah Creasy in 2:08:12 and Sarah Turner in 2:08:40.
The day before, TAC hosted its monthly Tavy 5k race, with some great performances from the 44 finishers today.
Another TAC junior - 16th year old Arthur Norton - took line honours in 17:44 and TAC's Grant Harvey overtook Launceston RR's Joe Thomson in the last 400m to take a well-deserved second place.
There were two superb age category performances from V60M runners Graham Bale (Plymstock Harriers) and Andrew Charles (Plymouth Harriers) taking fourth and fifth places respectively, with sub 19min times.
TAC's Charlotte Walker was in first lady in sixth place overall with TAC's Caroline Steven also gaining an excellent age category result of 86.15% in her V55W category.
Pictured are Sarah Turner and Hannah Creasy.
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