BRIDESTOWE & Belstone prevailed away at Ivybridge in a low-scoring affair by 15 runs.
Adam Huxtable’s decision to stick Bridestowe & Belstone in appeared to be the right one after they were hustled along to 144 all out.
Take away knocks from Shaquan Glasgow (47) and Brandon Horn, whose see-ball, hit-ball approach brought him 31 in a hurry, and there was not a lot in B&B’s runs-scored column.
Pick of the bowling stats were the figures posted by Josh Coker (1-19), Huxtable (2-24), Lewis Clarke (2-13), Arthur Johnson (2-14) and Tom Worth (2-36).
An impressive feature of the first half was Ivybridge’s impressive catching, in particular by Josh Zimmerman.
Ivybridge had a task on their hands at 41 for five in reply after a going over from Simon Gillespie (2-12) and Devon paceman Craig Penberthy, who took three wickets in five balls.
Mickey Copeland, this summer’s overseas player at Filham, led the fightback with a patient 61. With Zach Dunn (28) shoring up the other end, the Bridge got to 101 for five.
Tom Pengelly broke the partnership by bowling Dunn, but Copeland carried on with the bottom half of the order. Glasgow and Penberthy (5-14) winkled out batters until just Copeland and last man Worth were left with 21 needed and more than 14 overs to go.
Tallan Burns, the B&B captain, settled the issue by dismissing Copeland with the second legal ball he bowled after bringing himself back on.
Elsewhere, Hatherleigh’s Premier Division return ended in the disappointment of a nine-run home defeat by Plymouth.
Half-centuries from Hemanshu Hirani (85) and Hallam Kerton (65no), helped Plymouth to maximum batting points in a 50-over total of 254 for five. Opener Surya Suresh (32) and captain Teddy Haffenden (38) both chipped in.
Sean Letheren (1-33) kept it tight with the ball for Hatherleigh. Jasper Presswell’s two-for-43 return included Hirani at 209 for four.
Hatherleigh made a real go of the chase and with five overs left needed 31 to win with three wickets intact. Niall Leahy (48), Shrey Ghosh (31) and captain Rob Cockwill (68) were the principal run makers up to then.
Frugal overs from Dan Goodey (3-48) and Saish Reddy (2-45) pushed the asking rate up. Seventeen to win from the final over from their old boy Jonty Rapulana proved too many for Hatherleigh, who finished on 245 for eight.
Cockwill said: “We showed some rustiness in the field and with the ball at times, but were happy to restrict them to 254.
“Sean Letheren bowled extremely well without getting the wickets he deserved.
“It was a run chase I felt we were in control of for most of the innings, with a great start from our two openers especially Niall Leahy, who deserved a 50.
“Unfortunately, a combination of good death bowling and some untimely wickets cost us getting over the line.
“Credit to Plymouth for the way they executed their skills in the latter overs.”
Meanwhile, Hatherleigh 2nd XI were on the sharp end of a 118-run drubbing when they paid a C West visit to Kingsbridge.
Kingsbridge’s top-four batters scored the bulk of the runs in a 45-over total of 272 for eight.
Opener Freddie Ford made 110 at better than run-a-ball rate and was part of stands that took the total to 237 for three.
Ford and Richard Carr made 120 first up, which left James Fletcher (20) then Charles Smyth (32) to top things up.
An unusual feature of the later overs was five successive Kingsbridge batters getting out for ‘ducks’ in the space of 10 balls.
Greg Solkin (3-53) and Matt Dennis (4-56) were the bowlers who got payback for earlier harsh treatment.
Hatherleigh were all out for 154 with exactly 11 overs unused. Sam Clark (21) and Cameron Rowlands (75) made the only scores above 20.
Freddie Weir (2-32), Neal Peach (2-31) and Carr (2-8) got into the top six. Bhanu de Silva (4-38) spun through the rest.
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