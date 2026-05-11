FOUR Tavistock Athletic Club athletes battled a cold start and windy conditions in the second of Bideford Amateur Athletic Club's annual trilogy of races.
Following their half marathon in March, it was the turn of their ever-popular 10k road race on Sunday, May 10.
This year's race was a complete sell-out with 1,075 runners completing the course, the numbers swollen due to the event being chosen as a race within the England Age Group Masters Programme.
Starting and finishing near the Bideford AAC clubhouse, the race takes in views of the Taw and Torridge estuary between Bideford and Instow, returning on the Tarka Trail.
First TAC runner home was Elizabeth Gillam in an excellent time of 42min 9s, 14th in her FV35 age category, but in second place within those not running in an England shirt.
Next, amongst a large field of 27 MV70 runners was Tony Shearer, finishing strongly in 55:15. Following close behind, and both completing in just under the hour, were Emily Roissetter (FSen) in 59:12 and Jean Phillips in 59:58.
During the week, ExeterCity Runs held the latest in their Run Exe 5k series - over a fast and traffic-free route on footpaths and cycle tracks around the River Exe Flood Relief.
This time, just two TAC runners joined the race, with both achieving excellent sub-18 min times. Sam Larkham took 6th place overall in 16:28 whilst club junior Jack Anthony finished in 17:38.
Last week we reported that life member Adam Holland travelled to Milton Keyes to achieve a stunning 15:42 time in their 5k race on Sunday, taking fourth place overall.
However, he didn't rest up after that - on the very next day, he also took part in their flagship marathon race.
Following the Dartmoor Marathon, Manchester Marathon and an ultra-marathon in Italy all in the space of a few weeks, he remained on form to take sixth place overall in 2:36:20.
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