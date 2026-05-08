AS the new summer season begins, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with Okehampton Tennis Club.
Whether you’re picking up a racket for the first time, returning after years away from the game, or just looking for something active to do on a lighter evening after work, there is something here for you.
For members there is opportunity to play in Devon leagues, matches are competitive but keep a relaxed, social ethos in place. The summer ladies team play in Division Three of Exeter & District Tennis League and the men are in Division Six.
Both teams have got their new campaigns underway, the men securing an 8-0 whitewash and the women battling out a 4-4 draw. Not to mention that there are mixed teams who are also in action.
One big event, the Ikoya Cup, has been and gone and boasted a fantastic turnout.
Members from across the club, in all brackets were paired up to determine the best of the best at the start of the season.
The Rose Bowl is the end of season equivalent and takes place in early September and gives the players a chance at avenging their tennis demons after a full summer of non-stop playing action.
Hayley and Sol prevailed in the Ikoya Cup edging out the stiff competition from Selena and Dave in the final.
All in all, 12 players competed in the competition, everyone paired up differently to play six sets, to determine eight top scoring semi-finalists. The standard was set high for the start of the summer full of tennis.
Check out the club website at www.okehamptontennisclub.co.uk and Facebook page for news and lots of info about how to join, what to expect and anything else you may wish to know.
The club has access to free parking, and toilet facilities in the pavilion attached to the courts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.