NORTH Tawton RFC concluded their campaign with a narrow 17-15 win away at Exeter Engineers, despite having a fairly bare squad, reports Chris Phare.
Buoyed by the confidence of recent victories, the Tawts took the lead. Jack Davey crossed for the try and, in the pouring rain, Liam Pyle kicked the conversion to put his side seven points ahead.
The Engineers, who were the faster and younger of the teams, brought plenty of pressure coming the other way and struck next. With the conversion missed, North Tawton remained narrowly in front.
They were over once more though and with this try being converted, the home side had a 12-7 advantage heading into the break.
Those stood in the pitch-side shelter supporting the Tawts weren’t too worried though as they often up their game in the second half.
This is exactly what happened, James Miller coming on to further boost the pack and it was a try of power that flipped the script yet again. Luke Austin was the scorer and a second decisive conversion was slotted.
A period of no points followed with the two sides battling it out in a full-on manner.
Exeter missed one attempt from the tee to edge ahead but they didn’t miss the second, kicking for three points and pushing the score to 15-14.
On the final play of the game, North Tawton needed a penalty of their own to win it and that is exactly what they got.
As if wanting to help the Tawton kicker, the Engineers were far too vocal and were marched back twice for their troubles, Pyle converting with calmness and securing another North Tawton victory.
After a disappointing start to the season, with just one win and five losses, Tawton responded well, winning nine of the final 12 games.
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