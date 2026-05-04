TAVISTOCK managed 10.1 overs against defending Premier champions Bradninch & Kentisbeare before umpires Bill Martin and Paul Smith decided enough was enough.
Ahmad Hasan, Tavistock’s Pakistani professional, had just dismissed B&K opener and captain Gary Chappell for 17 when the rain swept in.
Dan Hardy was 25 not out and Theo Lamey thudded James McGahey for two sixes and a four on the way to 17 not out from seven deliveries in a total of 62 for one.
The defending Premier champions are away to Exmouth this Saturday whilst Tavistock host Sidmouth.
Meanwhile, Bridestowe & Belstone were 105-2 against visiting Thorverton when rain stopped play at the halfway stage of the A Division encounter.
Although opener Paul Penberthy went cheaply to Ben Slaviero thanks to an impressive catch by James Elviss, a depleted B&B side largely coped with the Thorverton attack.
Shaq Glasgow, in first wicket down for B&B, was unmoved on 36 when the game ended.
Hatherleigh and Sidmouth got in 11 overs of Premier match action on the Fortfield before the elements won out.
Sidmouth seamer Mat Fourie, who has been playing First Class cricket for Border in South Africa’s four-day CSA series, was wicketless on his league debut.
The only Hatherleigh wicket to fall went to Scott Barlow, who removed opener Niall Leahy in his second over.
Former Somerset staffer Adam Dibble, who largely stepped away from serious cricket after leaving Taunton in 2015, bowled the final over before play was called off with Hatherleigh on 57 for one.
Hatherleigh are back at the Holsworthy Road ground this Saturday to face Plymouth, when they will run into former professional Jonty Rapulana for the first time since he left the club.
Rapulana scored more than 1,300 runs in all competitions during the 2022 season and was booked to return the following summer.
Five games and 51 runs into the 2023 season, Rapulana unexpectedly returned home to South Africa.
Plymouth batsman Andy Birkett marked his first serious game for three years with a rapid 76 for the 2nd XI in a dash for runs against Hatherleigh.
The former Cornwall batsman, and BBC TV journalist, whacked 12 fours and two sixes from 66 balls towards Plymouth’s total of 145 for five in the C West fixture.
Birkett, now eligible for over-50s’ cricket if he chooses, shared two stands of 40 with Dinitha Onel (15) then Evan Burke (17) before rain stopped play in the 23rd over.
Greg Solkin (2-47) was the only Hatherleigh bowler to take more than one wicket.
Elsewhere, Marc Lewis wasted no time taking his first wicket of the season for Tavistock 2nd XI in their D West game against newly promoted Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
Lewis struck with the fifth ball of the game to send back Abbots’ opener Simon Harrison.
Nick Guest was added to Lewis’ figures (2-12) before the entertainment ended after 14 overs with Abbots on 41 for three.
Plymstock 2nd XI had Yelverton 37 for two in the 10th over of their brief engagement at Langton Park.
Plymstock’s Matt White, formerly of Plymouth and Plymouth CS&R, claimed two of the three wickets to fall.
Plympton 2nd XI batted for just six overs against Bridestowe & Belstone before the game was abandoned. They were 28 for one at the time.
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