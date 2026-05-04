OKEHAMPTON Running Club had a much quieter weekend this time around with just three main events taking place alongside the myriad of Parkruns.
Coming off the back of her London Marathon triumph, Jo Page was representing Devon at Sedbergh in the Howgill Fells, Cumbria, alongside Claire Grubb.
The Up-&-Down Trial is a tough 14.5km course with 980m of ascent/descent for the European Off-Road Running Championships.
Although on tired legs, they both did well, finishing in 53rd and 61st place respectively.
Elsewhere, Deane Andrew took part in the sold-out Bristol Backyard, which is not a typical ultramarathon. It is a simple, relentless test of patience, pacing, and mental resolve, set within the historic parkland and woodland trails of Blaise Castle Estate in Bristol.
On the hour, every hour you try and complete a 6.7km loop of the estate combining woodland paths, babbling brooks and open parkland.
Deane completed and impressive 14 loops (91km) before he was eliminated, coming in two minutes late for lap 15.
He said it was a really tough run with the final elevation at 6,775ft and a great day despite the awful weather, which made every step a nightmare on the trails.
Finally, in his first race as a member of ORC, Alan Stewart happened to be back at his old club on Sunday for the Runaway Train trail race in Shepton Mallet.
The Runaway Train celebrates the Windsor Hill railway path, with a rugged trail race and a feast in Shepton Mallet marketplace. It was very well supported with various bands and musicians along the route.
There is a 3-mile, 6-mile and 8.5-mile option- Alan took part in the six. He said it was a great race, perfect running conditions, but brutal uphills to start and all downhill to the finish.
In a time of 55.55, he came ninth overall and first in his age category which both shocked and delighted him – welcome to ORC Alan!
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