IT WAS a 2025/26 season to forget for Tavistock AFC 1st XI and they can now put it all behind them.
The Lambs played their final game in the Southern League South on Saturday, April 25, and succumbed to yet another defeat.
Steve Tully’s side travelled to Willand Rovers and two quickfire goals in the second half made the difference.
Willand took the lead after six minutes through Harvey Doherty and the hosts then put the game to bed at Silver Street shortly after the break, Ben Maciver-Redwood notching in the 51st minute and Bailey Kempster in the 52nd.
Whilst Willand took all three points, they were still relegated alongside the Lambs as Melksham Town AFC were also victorious and have retained their step-four status as a result.
Bashley and Brixham AFC are the duo in between Tavistock and Willand, who are also dropping down.
On the final day, Bashley played out a goalless draw at Hartpury and Brixham suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Sporting Club Inkberrow. James De Selincourt scored the goal for the Fishermen.
Elsewhere in the division, there were successes for Bishops Cleeve, Portishead Town, Larkhall Athletic, Malvern Town and Winchester City.
Talking of Portishead Town and after gaining promotion out of the Western League last year, they enjoyed another strong season, finishing second behind champions Frome Town.
Portishead’s place in the playoffs has been controversially wiped off though and the club will instead be relegated.
Posset released a statement, part of which reads: “This relegation follows a decision by the FA to revoke a previously granted extension until 31st July 2026. This revocation stems from ground grading concerns relating to stands not being installed by the end of March 2026.”
Not for the first time this season, the relevant authorities are coming under fire with many in the footballing community voicing their support for Portishead.
Last but by no means least and returning to Tavistock AFC, club captain Callum Watson has become the latest Lamb to commit to the team for next season.
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