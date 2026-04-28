OKEHAMPTON RFC women had a day to remember in the Saturday sunshine as they secured the league title.
In front of a packed Showground, they hosted Avonmouth ladies, who Okey would like to thank and give their respect too. Despite having just a bare 15, they made the trip, played the fixture and showed incredible spirit right until the final whistle.
From the home side, it was another dominant performance that underlined this team’s promotion credentials, needing just one point to be crowned champions.
Seven different players crossed the try line: Jenna led the way with a hat-trick, Jaz and Phoebe each added two, while Emily, Mimi, Becky and Megan contributed one apiece.
Accuracy from the tee further strengthened the performance. Toni converted three from four attempts while Jenna, Phoebe, Emily, Becky and Megan each added a successful kick leaving the final score at 71-12.
Forward of the match went to Kacey Day (sponsored by S & G transport) whilst back of the match went to Phoebe Ogborne (sponsored by Ogborne plant).
Okehampton also had two debutants in Toni Willmott and Bea Gouveia who made a huge impact on the pitch- they can’t wait to see what the pair can add next season.
The result seals a remarkable chapter for the club. Okehampton women are crowned league champions for the third consecutive season, securing promotion to Women’s Championship 2 South West. It is an outstanding achievement built on commitment, determination and passion, with just two defeats across the entire season.
Attention now turns to the challenge ahead as the team prepares for life in Championship Two.
The focus will be on building further strength and depth within the squad and new players are warmly welcomed whether you’re seeking a fresh challenge, a new team environment, or a return to the game, Okehampton Women would love to welcome you at their pre-season training set to begin in July.
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