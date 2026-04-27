TWO Bere Alston Trekkers took on two different marathons over two different Sundays.
Trekker Christie Campbell won the club's London Marathon ballot place, available to those who had entered the official race ballot and been rejected.
Christie put in all the hard miles of training although nothing quite prepares you for the wall of sound you face for much of the race. Christie took it all in her stride, taking in the famous landmarks on the way, Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace and that very welcome last turn into The Mall and the finish line.
The long hours of training paid off and Christie crossed the line in a personal best time of 4:25:28.
On the previous Sunday, Trekker Murray Turner had travelled north to take part in the Manchester Marathon.
Runners start at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United and travel into the city centre before heading out to Sale and Altrincham before returning for the finish which is now on Oxford Road.
This is billed as the second largest marathon in the UK with a flat and fast course with large crowds cheering you on. Murray was one of over 28,000 finishers and despite not being 100% and suffering somewhat in the latter stages he finished in a very creditable time of 4:32:21.
Elsewhere, Trekker Paul Martin tackled the Pembrokeshire Coastal Half Marathon. This race offers a rugged and challenging course along the coastal path but the spectacular views around every corner make all of the effort worthwhile. Paul's efforts were rewarded with a time of 3:15:32.
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