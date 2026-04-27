THERE aren’t many bigger events in the sporting calendar than the London Marathon and six members of Okehampton Running Club were able to secure a coveted spot in the 2026 race.
Taking place on Sunday, April 26 and with around 59,000 people taking part, all six ORCs ploughed huge efforts into preparing and training for the world-renowned event.
Descending on the capital city were Rob Kelly, Chris Turner, Jo Page, Paul Carter, Garry Wallace and Lu Walsh- Lu was the lucky winner of the club place.
Rob led them home in two hours and 55 minutes, closely followed by Chris Turner in 2:58. Then came Jo Page in 3:07, Paul Carter in 3:25, Lu Walsh in 4:57 and Garry Wallace in 5:06.
Lu was pleased with her time as she got to enjoy the race and take it all in. What a day to remember and well done to all!
Moving away from the London Marathon and the travelling 10km queen Pearl Barnes went slightly further both in geography and race distance, heading to Dubrovnik for the half marathon.
Pearl said it was the “hottest but most beautiful half marathon I’ve done, at about 24 degrees.”
The run starts in the iconic UNESCO old city and along the city walls to reach the Fjord from the Adriatic coast. It also goes under the suspension bridge. Pearl said that her time wasn’t her best but she was ensuring she was well-hydrated and still finished in two hours and 17 minutes.
Eddie Kingdom travelled down to South Devon for the Total Coastal event – 50km from Kingswear to Shaldon on the South West Coast Path.
This event is not the faint-hearted as there is certainly a great deal of elevation and some challenging terrain, however the views are spectacular. Eddie enjoyed the “glorious sunshine” but the “brutal hills” perhaps not so much! Eddie did well and finished in eight hours and five minutes.
Claire Watkins must be running out of room for all of her trophies after yet another haul at the Smugglers Way event on Saturday.
Claire ran for 37 miles through the beautiful county of Kernow. The route begins in Boscastle and takes in Bodmin Moor, Brown Willy, multiple tors, wooded fields and scenic valleys before finishing up in Looe. Although runners have checkpoint support, it’s entirely self-navigating.
Like Eddie, Claire enjoyed glorious weather but was glad of shady woodlands at times. She wasn’t as thankful for the final stairs up to the finish, however. Claire was the first lady home and 7th overall in a brilliant time of seven hours 24 minutes.
Andrew Vernon was in Stratford-upon-Avon this weekend for the “ideal for PB racing” Shakespeare Marathon. Andrew is known for his quick pace and hatred of hills so this flat and fast route suited him entirely.
Andrew described the two-lap route as “picturesque” and said he’d been going well but began to struggle at mile 19. As ever, Andrew still achieved a fantastic time of three hours and 19 minutes.
Last but by no means least, Sophie Casavielle took part in the Devon open meet in Exeter Arena on Sunday.
Sophie secured a 1500m personal best in 5.16 and 300m in 46 seconds- two seconds off of the winner. Well done, Sophie!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.