TAVISTOCK Tinners U18s secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the semi-final away at local rivals Ivybridge in dramatic fashion, coming from a goal down to secure a place in the DJM final.
The match began at a quick pace and it was Ivybridge who struck first. Despite a solid start from the visitors, the hosts took the lead following a clinical counter-attack and a smart finish from their striker, leaving the Tinners with work to do.
Tavistock’s response was immediate and composed with the midfield engine room beginning to dominate proceedings.
Their equaliser arrived in spectacular fashion. Following a trademark long throw from Kieren Mclaughlin, the Ivybridge defence failed to clear the danger. The ball fell to Jack Coates on the edge of the area, who caught the rebound on a full, screaming volley that rifled into the top corner.
It remained tense on the field heading into the second half while super-sub Alfie Varcoe and the injured Rupert Whitbread showed great team support from the sidelines.
The deadlock was finally broken thanks to the introduction of Harry Prettejohn with 20 minutes remaining.
In an extraordinary show of endurance, having just completed a 20-mile Ten Tors training walk, Prettejohn latched onto a well-crafted ball from Joe Mercer to finish superbly and put the Tinners ahead.
The closing stages were a nail-biting affair, and the victory was only preserved by the heroics of goalkeeper Kieran Bevington, who produced a stunning save at the death, tipping a long-range effort over the crossbar to spark jubilant celebrations.
Charlie Elkington, team manager, reflecting on the win, said "The players were brilliant from start to finish. Everyone showed great character and team spirit to fight back from 1-0 down and secure a great victory.”
Tinners, part of Tavistock Community Football Club, now progress to the final, where they will face a strong Marjon team. The showdown is set to take place at Ivybridge on May 12.
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