Ben Neale had run the race once before, ten years ago, when he struggled - particularly on those hills. This time, he ran a superb and consistent race, finishing strongly in 2:41:15, in 1,315th place overall (amongst 30,000 runners) and 118th in his M40 age category. Ben aims to return in time to take part in the London marathon just six days later - a real test of fitness and recovery.