TAVISTOCK AFC 1st XI suffered two more Southern League defeats in the last week.
The Lambs hosted Shaftesbury at Langsford Park on Wednesday, April 15, and found themselves a goal behind within five minutes, Santos converting a penalty.
They weren’t trailing for long though as Jacob Bowker went straight up the other end and made it 1-1.
Santos was on target again from the penalty spot just before the break and Tobias Holmes then secured all three points for Shaftesbury in the 70th minute.
Playing in front of their own fans once more, Tavistock AFC then went toe-to-toe with Hartpury on Saturday, April 18.
After a scoreless first half, Billy Osborn gave the visitors the lead on 52 minutes.
Tavi pushed for a way back into the game but late on, Louis Manning doubled the Hartpury lead.
Even later than that, Elis Aldrich came off the bench and grabbed a consolation. There wasn’t enough time for the Lambs to snatch an equaliser at the death.
While Tavistock’s relegation from the Southern League had been confirmed a few weeks ago, more recently, Brixham AFC and Bashley have learnt their fates at the foot of the table.
Joining this trio back at step five will be either Willand Rovers or Melksham Town.
Willand currently occupy the final spot in the bottom four and are two points behind Melksham but on the final day, they are home against Tavistock.
Melksham on the other hand go to Falmouth Town, who are just one place ahead of them at the time of writing.
Elsewhere in the division this weekend, there were wins for Bashley, Winchester City, Falmouth, Melksham, Didcot Town, Portishead Town, Sporting Club Inkberrow and Shaftesbury.
Bristol Manor Farm vs Brixham and Swindon Supermarine vs Bideford ended in draws.
As previously mentioned, Tavistock’s final outing takes them to Willand on Saturday, April 25.
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