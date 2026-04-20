COUNTIES THREE DEVON NORTH & EAST
North Tawton RFC 23 Tiverton IIs 19
NORTH Tawton RFC 1st XV finished their home fixtures with a very hard-fought win over a well-drilled Tiverton side, who sit very in second place, reports Chris Phare.
Both sides took to the field full of confidence, North Tawton hoping to continue their winning run in their last three games and Tiverton because they don't often get beaten this season, hence their lofty league position.
For a change from past matches, North Tawton took an early lead with a well-struck penalty from Dave Bourne, 3-0.
The next score was a well-run in try by Tiverton, who's fast running backs broke the Tawton defence to take a 3-5 lead. Both sides well matched and it’s going to be cat and mouse all game with some of the slick moves from the visitors giving the home defence problems all game.
North Tawton scored another welcome penalty to re-take the lead at 6-5 heading into half time.
The referee made a point of having words of advice to the Tiverton team in the break, who were not slow in voicing their opinions in the way he was controlling the game.
North Tawton got the second half underway with their most productive period, running in two tries courtesy of Luke Jenkins and Elliot Cotten Deeks. With one conversion, the score ticked over to 18-5.
While the score board painted its own picture, the Tawts were by no means in full control and really had to keep their wits about them as the visitors looked to strike back at every opportunity.
Tiverton got their just reward after some sustained attacks with a second try, the kick added to take it to 18-12 and make it all the more nervy.
It really was game on now and a race to the whistle. North Tawton eased the pressure with a well-worked try by James Miller giving the home supporters a bit of relief.
How long ref how long was the question on all of the Tawton faithful's lips and just to add more pressure, Tiverton went over for their third try, slotting the kick to make it 23-19.
Any mistake from this point could have cost them the game, North Tawton defending like their lives depended on it.
At last the final whistle was blown and North Tawton could celebrate a win that maybe some didn’t see coming at the start of the afternoon.
It was a great game to watch if somewhat a little nervy at times, played in good spirits- a credit to both clubs!
North Tawton now face their last game of the season as they travel to Exeter Engineers in two weeks’ time.
Elsewhere in this division over the weekend, there was a huge score between Cullompton IIs and Exeter Engineers, Cully winning by 86 points to 36. Also, Exmouth IIs won on the road at Sidmouth IIs by a score of 40-19.
North Tawton sit sixth in the table ahead of that final clash with the seventh-placed Engineers.
A victory could take them above New Cross, who are two points ahead and have a tough test against third-placed Okehampton IIs to conclude their own campaign.
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