Okehampton Argyle Ladies Football Club is encouraging more women to get involved in the sport as it looks to grow its membership.
The club is open to all abilities, from complete beginners to experienced players. Members can also choose how involved they wish to be, from just participating in sessions to playing throughout the season.
Tim Shaw, manager of the Okehampton Argyle Ladies Football Club, said: “The group we have is really encouraging and very friendly. There’s no nastiness, and we’re not worried about previous football experience.”
The football club hopes that increased interest in women’s football nationally, and the chance to improve fitness levels, will encourage more local women to take part.
Anyone interested in joining the team can contact the club on 07473 577737 or 07916 532269.
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